Edward Teeters

Edward Neil Teeters, 74, entered into Heaven June 28, 2020. In more recent years, he lived in McCaysville, and LaBelle, Florida. For the past two and a half years, he has resided at the State Veteran’s Nursing Home in Port Charlotte, Florida.

Ed was born in Portland, Indiana to the late John and Dorothy Teeters on July 14, 1945. His family moved to Ohio when he was a baby. He graduated from Clear Fork High School in Bellville, Ohio, in 1964 and earned his Bachelor of Science degree from Bethany Bible College in Santa Cruz, California in 1976.

From 1969-1972, he worked at the Nevada Test Site in cooling and refrigeration. He then served as an ordained minister in churches throughout several states for many years, including active participation in prison ministry. His final occupation was as a maintenance director and educator at Three Springs, an in-home school for at-risk boys in Blue Ridge.

Ed served in the United States Air Force from 1964-1968. In Vietnam, he was a refrigeration and air conditioner mechanic and made liquid oxygen for aircraft and hospitals. He served at the Tan Son Nhut Air Base during the Tet Offensive, the biggest battle of the war. During his military career, Ed was promoted five times, earning seven decorations, including the Air Force Accommodation medal. At the end of his service, he earned an honorable discharge and was promoted to staff sergeant.

Ed’s life will forever be cherished in the hearts and memories of his family.

He is survived by his wife Suzan Teeters of Labelle, Florida; his four children, Michelle Housley of DeLand, Florida, Brenna Laws (Scott) of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, David of Cape Coral, Florida and Paul (Jacqueline) of Livingston, Texas; step-sons, Luke Gonser of Ft. Myers, Florida and Joel Gonser (Tanja) of Lehigh Acres, Florida; brothers, Thomas (Dorit) of Boone, North Carolina and Kenneth (Nancy) of Mt. Charleston, Nevada; sisters, Vera Sanders of Franklin, North Carolina, Marilyn Ally of McCaysville and Virginia Shelton of Mansfield, Ohio.

Five grandchildren, Natalie Workman (Mike), Colten Housley, Luke Housley (Brittany), Ethan Housley and Chase Teeters; six step-grandchildren Alex Conrad, Kimberly Homrich, Jocelyn Gonser, Chloe Duke, Kinsley Duke, Jace Duke and two great-grandchildren Scarlett Workman and Madelyn Housley. Numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews will also greatly miss Ed.

Brother Phillip and brothers-in-law, Ralph Giffin and James Sanders preceded Ed in death.

Ed enjoyed being with his family, woodworking, home remodeling, traveling, collecting antique clocks, growing fruit trees and attending auctions in McCaysville. There, he was active at Midway Baptist Church where he regularly played his 12 string guitar during Praise and Worship, and occasionally helped preach. He had a great appreciation for antique tractors, particularly Allis Chalmers.

A private funeral will be held at Kays-Ponger & Uselton Funeral Home with a military burial with honors to follow at Sarasota National Cemetery in Sarasota, Florida.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Ed’s name to Midway Baptist Church, P.O. Box 594, McCaysville, GA 30555.

