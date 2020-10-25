Body

Mr. James “Douglas” Akins, age 72, of Blue Ridge, passed away October 12, 2020, in the Life Care Center of Copper Basin.

Mr. Akins was born November 25, 1947, in Blue Ridge, to the late Raymond Douglas Akins and Wanda Vandiver Akins. He was a 1966 graduate of West Fannin High School, a 1968 graduate of John A. Gupton College of Funeral Service, and later furthered his education at North Georgia College.

Mr. Akins served as a licensed funeral director and embalmer for over fifty years, owning and operating Akins Funeral Home in Blue Ridge and Copperhill.

He was very active in the community that he served. He was a devoted volunteer firefighter with the McCaysville Fire Department as well as being instrumental in the formation of the Fannin County Recreation Department. Mr. Akins served as Chairman of the Fannin County Chamber of Commerce in 1996, and was also a member of the Board of Directors for United Community Bank in McCaysville.

He was a long time member, and formerly served as a Deacon of First Baptist Church McCaysville/Copperhill. Other civic organizations include the Tennessee Funeral Directors Association, Georgia Funeral Directors Association, National Funeral Directors Association, The Independent Funeral Group, and Blue Ridge Lodge #67 F&AM.

He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Melba Arp Akins of Blue Ridge; son and daughter-in-law, Chet and Laurie Akins of Blue Ridge; daughters and son-in-law, Dorinda and Dwayne Cobb of Blue Ridge and Amanda Thomas of Blue Ridge; brother, Van Akins of Blue Ridge; sister, Mary Kay Carlisle of Blue Ridge; grandchildren, Ashley (Marty) Prince, Blythe Dawson, Trudy Cobb, Blake Cobb, Amelia Akins, Claire Cobb, Olivia Akins, Jack Dlugokinski, C.J. Akins, Jade Dlugokinski and Ryles Thomas; great-grandchildren, Molly Prince, Dexter Dawson, and Emma Prince; mother-in-law, Kathleen Arp of Blue Ridge; several nieces and nephews, extended family, and other relatives and friends.

Funeral services were conducted Thursday, October 15, 2020, at 2 p.m. from the First Baptist Church McCaysville/Copperhill with the Rev. Matthew McDaniel and the Rev. Harry Gilbert officiating. Music was provided by the Rev. Harry Gilbert, Katie Gilbert, and Clarence Burlingame. Serving as pallbearers were Chet Akins, Doug Davenport, Blake Cobb, Jack Dlugokinski, C.J. Akins, Ryles Thomas and Butch Anderson. The following were selected to serve as an honorary escort: Employees of Akins Funeral Homes, Bob Newman, Richard McNelley, William Wright, Cecil Anderson, Lamar Parrish, Chad Reece, Shawn Hood, Britton Quintrell, deacons of First Baptist Church McCaysville/Copperhill and area funeral directors. Interment followed in the Chastain Memorial Park Cemetery.

For those desiring, memorial contributions are encouraged to be made to the charity of your choice.

