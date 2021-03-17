Cynthia Roper

Body

Cynthia Louise Roper, age 61, of Blue Ridge, passed away Friday, March 12, 2021, in Knoxville, Tennessee.

Mrs. Roper was born July 27, 1959, in Trenton, Michigan, to the late Eugene Smith and Dorothy Wright Smith. A member of Morganton Baptist Church, she was preceded in death by her brother, Daniel Smith; sister, Linda Gibson; and mother-in-law, Anna Roper. Cynthia attended The Ridge Community Church and enjoyed spending time with her family and grandchildren as well as baking, swimming and watching Hallmark Christmas movies. She will be missed by her family and all who knew her.

Survivors include her husband, Jeff Roper; mother, Dorothy Smith; son, Daniel (Mackenzie) Roper; daughters, Jennifer (Chad) Ray and Janna (Pepper) Ledbetter; brother, Jr. (Barbara) Smith; sister, Becky (Robert) Peardon; grandchildren, Dylan (Cortney) Ray, Jaylin Ray, Adaelyn Ray, Camberlyn Ray, Lane Ledbetter and Lucas Ledbetter; and great-grandchild, Rylan Ray.

Funeral services were Tuesday, March 16, 2021, at 2 p.m. at the Henry-Cochran Funeral Home with the Rev. Chan Mitchell, Rev. Dallas Batson and Rev. John Newton officiating.

Interment followed in New Hope Cemetery in Morganton. Pallbearers were Daniel Roper, Dylan Ray, Matthew Peardon, Lamar Peardon, Chad Ray and Pepper Ledbetter. Honorary pallbearers were Travis Smith, Chad Smith, Josh Smith, Jeffrey Gibson, Caleb Gibson and Jason Foster.

The family received friends at the Henry-Cochran Funeral Home of Blue Ridge, Monday, March 15, 2021, at 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Arrangements were entrusted to the Henry-Cochran Funeral Home of Blue Ridge.

