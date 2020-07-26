Body

James “Bimbo” Barton, age 51, of Mineral Bluff, passed away Sunday, July 12, 2020, at Union General Hospital.

He was born August 11, 1968, to the late Guy Arvel Barton Jr., and Linda Harris Barton. A lifelong resident of the Mineral Bluff area, he enjoyed hunting, fishing and playing cards. He was preceded in death by his father, Guy Arvel Barton Jr.; brother, Chris Barton; and a nephew, James Howard Gibbs.

Survivors include his mother, Linda Harris Barton; daughter, Breanna Barton; sister, Connie (Ralph) Gibbs; brother, Tony Barton; nieces, Toni Chambers, Chrystal Trent and Jessica Thomas; great-nieces, Melissa Clore and Krislyn Odom.

Graveside services were held Thursday, July 16, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Chastain Memorial Park with the Rev. Dr. Tom Jordan officiating. Pallbearers included Mike Jacobs, Billy Lovell, LeRoy Norton, Tony Barton, Scott Stewart, David Lee and Tony Ware. Honorary pallbearers were Ralph Gibbs and Russell Trent; great-nephews, Trenton Thurman, Jameson Clore, and Jacob Thomas.

Arrangements were entrusted to the Henry Cochran Funeral Home of Blue Ridge.