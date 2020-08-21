Young Basin gardeners see results of their efforts

Copper Basin Elementary School’s Garden Club produces food for not only the young gardeners to take home, but also provides the community fresh produce. Gardeners are shown between some heirloom tomatoes and corn. Shown are, from left, front, Kendall Hughes, Madison Hester and Jalyn Hunt; middle, Raegan Farner, Gabby Lewis, Camryn Dockery and Emma Hester; back, advisor Gerome Smith and Silas Adams.

Jalyn Hunt makes her way through corn and green beans she helped harvest at Copper Basin Elementary School.

RIGHT: Camryn Dockery, left, and Raegan Farner pick some ripe heirloom tomatoes from their garden at Copper Basin Elementary.

Madison Hester sniffs a cantaloupe making sure it was “fruity” enough for pickin’.