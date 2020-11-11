Volunteers distribute coats for kids

Fannin County Family Connection volunteer John Rutland hands off some coats raised through The New Observer’s annual Coats for Kids coat drive Thursday, November 5, at Family Connection’s facility.

The News Observer’s annual Coats for Kids coat drive brought in over 600 coats and nearly 200 blankets for local children to have. Fannin County Family Connection volunteer Cathy Vogel searches for a tiny coat to fit a little one. Fannin County Family Connection volunteers stepped up to the task and distributed the coats last week.