UNITED STATES FLAGS RETIRED

Veteran Bob Harrington posts the North Georgia Honor Guard flag at Ron Henry Horseshoe Bend Park Tuesday, October 20. Besides the ceremonial posting of the colors, the Flag Retirement ceremony included an explanation of the importance of properly retiring worn out United States flags by Epworth Scoutmaster David Lewis. Troop 32 scouts and honor guard members come together regularly to conduct retirement ceremonies.
Boy Scout Jefferson Lewis cuts the stripes of an American flag while North Georgia Honor Guard member Richard Crosley holds the flag during a Flag Retirement Ceremony Tuesday, October 20. The ceremony was conducted at Ron Henry Horseshoe Bend Park by honor guard members and Epworth Scout Troop 32.
Veteran Steve Strickland renders a salute while American flags are retired Tuesday, October 20.
Boyscout Chase Roll gently lays a retired flag into the fire to be burned at a Flag Retirement Ceremony at Horseshoe Bend Park Tuesday, October 20.
Veteran Richard Crosley retires a flag during a retirement ceremony held at Horseshoe Bend Park Tuesday, October 20.
Premium Content is available to subscribers only. Please login here to access content or gohere to purchase a subscription.