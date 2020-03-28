Three cases of COVID-19 reported in Fannin County

Body

The Georgia Department of Health has reported three cases of COVID-19 and no virus related deaths in Fannin County as of Saturday, March 28 at noon.

According to the department, there are 2,366 confirmed cases of COVID-19 statewide.

They define a confirmed case as a person who has tested positive for 2019 novel coronavirus.

56% of these cases are people ages 18-59, 34% are people ages 60+, 1% are 17 and under and the remainder is listed as unknown.

Of these statewide cases, there are 617 people currently hospitalized, and the state has reported 69 deaths as a result of the virus at this time.

The departments reports that 11,051 tests have been administered across the state. 9,185 of these were tested in a commercial lab, while 1,866 were tested in the Georgia Public Health Lab.