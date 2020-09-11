Snack in a Backpack tells of charity donation

Blue Ridge Cotton Company and Gather raised $5,005.44 for Snack in a Backpack through their 1% charity program in honor of their son, Michael. Shown are, from left, Snack in a Backpack board members Jeff O’Neill and Toots Greene, Owners Gary Steverson and Joshua Durst, Executive Director Debby Beck and board member Jeanie May.

Blue Ridge Cotton Company and Gather raised $5,005.44 for Snack in a Backpack during the the months of June, July and August thanks to their 1% charity program. Owner Joshua Durst said, “I believe,…