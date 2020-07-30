Freedom for Fido fundraiser draws crowd

People started gathering around with their favorite drink and waited for the show to start at the Freedom For Fido fundraiser Thursday, July 23. Shown are, from left, Joe Lerro, Denice Vogel, Patsi Brantley and Ed Brantley.

Mike and Linda Lapresi smile as they wait for the show to start at Stewart’s Farm venue in Blue Ridge. The event, which featured music and a comedic performance by Comedy Central’s Eric Hunter, was a fundraiser to raise money for Freedom For Fido.

Proceeds from the Freedom For Fido event went to help local dogs who are chained up. Shown are Kat Belongie, left, Emily Farina, middle, and Carol Shannon.

Libby Young checks out the paintings for sale at the silent auction during the Freedom For Fido fundraiser Thursday, July 23.