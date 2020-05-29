Former Fannin commission chairman arrested on drug charges again

Body

A former Fannin County commission chairman has again run afoul of law enforcement.

Howell “Howie” Porter Bruce of 55 Shady Grove Lane in Blue Ridge was arrested Tuesday morning, May 26.

Warrants taken by Sergeant Jacob Pless of the Fannin County Sheriff’s Office charge Bruce with:

•Felony, possession of heroin;

•Felony, possession of methamphetamine;

•Two counts, Felony, possession of a Schedule IV drug; and,

•Misdemeanor, possession of marijuana less than one ounce.

Bruce remained in custody shortly after noon, May 26, in the Fannin County Detention Center.

Bruce was arrested October 7, 2019, and charged with two felonies; possession of methamphetamine and possession of a firearm during commission of a crime. He was 49 years old at the time of that arrest.

Complete details of Tuesday’s arrest are not yet available, but will appear in the June 3 issue of The News Observer.