FCCLA shines at competition

Eight Fannin County High School Family Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) students either competed virtually this year at the national level or helped their fellow organization members prepare for competition. Shown, from left, front, are Sierra Reynolds, Alexis Hill and Isabella Tocci; back, Bailey Pettit, Sydney Tarpley, Anna Rhodes, Gracie Stewart and Kharcee-Lane Hughes.

Fannin County High School student Sierra Reynolds received the first place prize in the nation for her “Say YES to FCS Education” project at the national Family Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) competition this year.

Fannin County High School student Sydney Tarpley received third place in the nation for her Career Investigation project at the national Family Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) competition this year.

Fannin County High School student Isabella Tocci competed in the Interpersonal Communications portion of this year’s national Family Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) competition. Her project was awarded tenth place in the nation.

Fannin County High School Family Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) members Anna Rhodes, left, and Gracie Stewart presented their Chapter Service Project Portfolio Level 2 project at this year’s national competiton, where they received first place in the nation.