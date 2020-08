Body

2020 GENERAL PRIMARY RUN-OFF ELECTION RESULTS FOR FANNIN COUNTY

*12 out of 12 precincts, absentee and advanced voting reported*

For Board of Commissioners Chairman:

- Stan Helton (I) (1,097)

- Jamie Hensley (3,956)

For US House District 9 - Republican

- Andrew Clyde (2,826)

- Matt Gurtler (2,147)

For US House District 9 - Democrat

- Devin Pandy (344)

- Brooke Siskin (179)