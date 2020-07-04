Ducktown fireworks has big turnout

August Anderson sat beside his parents on the hood of a Jeep while waiting on Ducktown’s fireworks to blast off Saturday, June 27. Lakota Patterson was eager to see Ducktown’s fireworks Saturday, June 27. Gracey, Hollyanna and Macy Greene were among a crowd in Ducktown ready to watch the annual fireworks show. Laura and Larry Chambers smile while the fireworks lit up the sky in Ducktown Saturday, June 27. Naveah Swanwpoel, front, and Lakelynn, left, and Aaliyah Mitchem found a spot on the ground to watch Ducktown’s annual fireworks show. Premium Content is available to subscribers only. Please login here to access content or go here to purchase a subscription.