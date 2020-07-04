Ducktown fireworks has big turnout

August Anderson sat beside his parents on the hood of a Jeep while waiting on Ducktown’s fireworks to blast off Saturday, June 27.

Lakota Patterson was eager to see Ducktown’s fireworks Saturday, June 27.

Gracey, Hollyanna and Macy Greene were among a crowd in Ducktown ready to watch the annual fireworks show.

Laura and Larry Chambers smile while the fireworks lit up the sky in Ducktown Saturday, June 27.