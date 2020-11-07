Copperhill, McCaysville celebrate Halloween

Kaylee Robertson, from left, Judy Earley, Madison Earley and City of McCaysville Mayor Thomas Seabolt smile while passing out candy in front of the McCaysville Police Department Saturday, October 31.

The Carroll family didn’t waste any time going out and getting their share of Halloween Candy during McCaysville and Copperhill’s annual Halloween Safe Zone Saturday, October 31. Shown are, from left, back, Steve and April and, front, Noah and Stephen.

Emmy, left, and Meredith were excited to be in McCaysville Saturday, October 31, for the annual Halloween Safe Zone.

Bailey Mundy, right, and Peyton Rogers kept an eye out for criminals during McCaysville and Copperhill’s annual Halloween Safe Zone.

President of the United States Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump made a special trip to McCaysville for Halloween. In character are Cassidy Payne and Britton Quintrell.