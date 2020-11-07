Adopt A Pet

The Humane Society of Blue Ridge cat of the week is Lew. He is a six-month-old tuxedo who is always dressed to the nines! If you are looking for a playful feline who loves people and gets along famously with other cats, then Lew is the one for you. He is neutered, microchipped and current on his rabies vaccination. Contact the Adoption Center at 706-632-4357 for more information about lovable Lew.

This chocolate Lab was picked up at Lebanon Church October 27. He has a longer, chocolaty coat with caramel colored eyes. He’s a good boy. View him using intake number 302-20. He is shown with Animal Control officer J.R. Cornett.

This female mix was picked up in McCaysville October 23. She has a short, blonde coat, and is a smaller breed. She is very fun. View her using intake number 300-20.

This male mix is an owner surrender who’s been at Animal Control since October 19. He has a short, orange coat with white patches. He is very playful. View him using intake number 299-20.