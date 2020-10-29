Adopt A Pet

This male Bull mix was dropped off at Animal Control October 16. He is on the larger side and has a short, white coat with orange spots. View him using intake number 295-20. He is shown with Animal Control officer J.R. Cornett.

This male Hound mix is an owner surrender who was dropped of at Animal Control October 19. He has a short, orange coat with white patches. View him using intake number 299-20.

This female Boxer mix was picked up in Mineral Bluff October 14. Volunteers call her Minnie. She has a short, black coat with white mittens. View her using intake number 293-20.

This male Lab was picked up in Blue Ridge October 13. He is very malnourished, but has a beautiful white, sand coat. He is ready for some loving. View him using intake number 292-20.