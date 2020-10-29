Adopt A Pet

-
This male Bull mix was dropped off at Animal Control October 16. He is on the larger side and has a short, white coat with orange spots. View him using intake number 295-20. He is shown with Animal Control officer J.R. Cornett.
This male Hound mix is an owner surrender who was dropped of at Animal Control October 19. He has a short, orange coat with white patches. View him using intake number 299-20.
This female Boxer mix was picked up in Mineral Bluff October 14. Volunteers call her Minnie. She has a short, black coat with white mittens. View her using intake number 293-20.
This male Lab was picked up in Blue Ridge October 13. He is very malnourished, but has a beautiful white, sand coat. He is ready for some loving. View him using intake number 292-20.
The Humane Society of Blue Ridge cat of the week is Parsley. She is a five-month old petite darling who gets along famously with other felines and adores people. Her beautiful eyes will draw you in and you’ll love petting her gorgeous coat. Parsley is spayed, microchipped and current on her vaccinations. Contact the Adoption Center at 706-632-4357 for more information about Parsley.
This Bull mix shown with Fannin County Animal Control officer J.R. Cornett, is this week’s featured pooch of the week!
He has a short, white coat with orange spots. He is a big boy, and is very…
