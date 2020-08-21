Adopt A Pet

-
This Leopard Cur, Great Dane mix was found on Windy Valley Lane in Blue Ridge August 8. He has a salt and pepper coat with black and white patches. He has stunning golden eyes as well. View this guy using intake number 224-20. He is shown with Animal Control Manager John Drullinger.
-
This bird dog is an owner surrender and was brought to Animal Control August 5. He is a sweet guy with a soft, white coat with milk chocolaty spots. He has beautiful marigold colored eyes. View him using intake number 222-20.
-
This Blue Heeler was picked up on Ash Loop in Blue Ridge July 17. He is medium in size and has a dark salt and pepper coat with contrasting brown eyes. He is a fun guy. View him using intake number 204-20.
-
This Bull Mastiff was picked up in Blue Ridge July 10. He is very large and intimidating but doesn’t seem to be mean upon the first encounter. He has a golden brown brindled coat. View him using intake number 198-20.
The large, salt and pepper pooch shown with Fannin County Animal Control Manager John Drullinger, is this week’s featured dog of the week!
This possible Leopard Cur, Great Dane mix is no lap dog as…
Premium Content is available to subscribers only. Please login here to access content or go here to purchase a subscription.