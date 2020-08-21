Adopt A Pet

This Leopard Cur, Great Dane mix was found on Windy Valley Lane in Blue Ridge August 8. He has a salt and pepper coat with black and white patches. He has stunning golden eyes as well. View this guy using intake number 224-20. He is shown with Animal Control Manager John Drullinger.

This bird dog is an owner surrender and was brought to Animal Control August 5. He is a sweet guy with a soft, white coat with milk chocolaty spots. He has beautiful marigold colored eyes. View him using intake number 222-20.

This Blue Heeler was picked up on Ash Loop in Blue Ridge July 17. He is medium in size and has a dark salt and pepper coat with contrasting brown eyes. He is a fun guy. View him using intake number 204-20.