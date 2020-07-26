Adopt A Pet

  • This female mix was found on Murphy Lane in Mineral Bluff July 13 and will stay at Animal Control until reclaimed or adopted. She has a soft blonde and white coat, and she is very well behaved. View her using Animal Control number 200-20. She is shown with Animal Control officer J.R. Cornett.
  • This male Terrier was dropped off at Animal Control July 14 and will stay at Animal Control until reclaimed or adopted. This little guy is teeny tiny and has red, wiry hair. He is very relaxed and quiet. View him using Animal Control number 202-20.
  • This male Lab mix, named Waylon by volunteers, was picked up on Sun Valley Drive in Mineral Bluff July 7 and will stay at Animal Control until adopted. He has a glistening solid black coat with amber colored eyes. This guy would make a great hiking partner! View him using intake number 193-20.
  • This male Bulldog mix was found on Loving Road in Morganton July 1 and will stay at Animal Control until reclaimed or adopted. He has a white coat with orange spots and a cute, red nose. He would do best as the only pet. View him using Animal Control number 188-20.
The pretty, blonde female, shown with Fannin County Animal Control officer J.R. Cornett, is this week’s featured pooch of the week!

This gal is medium in size and is very well behaved. She is so sweet!

She has a soft, blonde coat with patches of white.

She is ready for a loving home.

Interested in adding this sweet girl to the family? Call up Animal Control at 706-632-3845 and use her intake number 200-20.

This past week, officers brought in four dogs. Five were reclaimed, and one was sent with Homeward Bound Pet Rescue and another to P.A.W.S. Rescue.

Volunteers are welcome to visit, walk and play with dogs at the facility during business hours.

Proper identification on pets is encouraged to prevent dogs being picked up.

The Animal Control facility is open to the public Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon.

After those hours, officers follow up on community concerns and respond to stray calls.

More information on any of the dogs at the facility is available by giving them a call.

Animal Control is located at 1001 Fannin Industrial Park in Blue Ridge.