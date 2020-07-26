Adopt A Pet

Body

The pretty, blonde female, shown with Fannin County Animal Control officer J.R. Cornett, is this week’s featured pooch of the week!

This gal is medium in size and is very well behaved. She is so sweet!

She has a soft, blonde coat with patches of white.

She is ready for a loving home.

Interested in adding this sweet girl to the family? Call up Animal Control at 706-632-3845 and use her intake number 200-20.

This past week, officers brought in four dogs. Five were reclaimed, and one was sent with Homeward Bound Pet Rescue and another to P.A.W.S. Rescue.

Volunteers are welcome to visit, walk and play with dogs at the facility during business hours.

Proper identification on pets is encouraged to prevent dogs being picked up.

The Animal Control facility is open to the public Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon.

After those hours, officers follow up on community concerns and respond to stray calls.

More information on any of the dogs at the facility is available by giving them a call.

Animal Control is located at 1001 Fannin Industrial Park in Blue Ridge.