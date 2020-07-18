Adopt A Pet

This male Pointer mix was found off Blue Ridge Drive in McCaysville June 12 and will remain at Animal Control until adopted. He has soft, white fur with brown spots. This guy has a great personality. View him using intake number 161-20. He is shown with Animal Control Officer Pat Patterson.

This female White Labrador Retriever was found in Epworth June 17. She will stay at Animal Control until adopted. This girl is very calm and sweet. She has a short, snow white coat with marigold colored eyes. View her using intake number 170-20.

This male mix, who volunteers have named Grunt, was picked up in Blue Ridge June 18. He will remain at Animal Control until adopted. This boy has an intimidating bark, but he is a total sweetie and does well with other dogs. View him using intake number 171-20.