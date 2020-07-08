Adopt A Pet

  • Sparky, a male mix, was picked up on Salem Road in Mineral Bluff June 24 and is looking for a forever home. He is younger, so he is full of life. View him using intake number 176-20. He is shown being held by Animal Control Officer J.R. Cornett.
  • This male lab mix is such a good boy! He was picked up June 18 on Goss Road in Blue Ridge and is ready for a new home. He is very well mannered. This guy is mostly black with spots of white. View him using intake number 173-20.
  • This bulldog mix was picked up July 1 on Fern Drive in Morganton, and he is ready for a forever home. He has a short, white coat with large orange spots. He is a very sweet boy. View him using intake number 188-20.
  • This Blue Heeler was found on Hardscrabble Road in Mineral Bluff June 30. He is ready for a new home! This boy would make a great family member. He has a white coat with black speckles. View him using intake number 187-20.
Sparky, named by Fannin County Animal Control volunteers, is this week’s featured dog of the week yet again!

Sparky is a young mix and is full of life. He’s got a soft white coat with black patches and spots of brown.

He plays well with other dogs and is ready for a forever home.

Interested in adding this good boy to the family? Call up Animal Control at 706-632-3845 and use his intake number 176-20.

This past week, officers brought in three dogs. Twelve were reclaimed, and one was sent with Homeward Bound Pet Rescue.

Volunteers are welcome to visit, walk and play with dogs at the facility during business hours.

Proper identification on pets is encouraged to prevent dogs being picked up.

The Animal Control facility is open to the public Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon.

After those hours, officers follow up on community concerns and respond to stray calls.

More information on any of the dogs at the facility is available by giving them a call.

Animal Control is located at 1001 Fannin Industrial Park in Blue Ridge.