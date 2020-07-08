Adopt A Pet

Body

Sparky, named by Fannin County Animal Control volunteers, is this week’s featured dog of the week yet again!

Sparky is a young mix and is full of life. He’s got a soft white coat with black patches and spots of brown.

He plays well with other dogs and is ready for a forever home.

Interested in adding this good boy to the family? Call up Animal Control at 706-632-3845 and use his intake number 176-20.

This past week, officers brought in three dogs. Twelve were reclaimed, and one was sent with Homeward Bound Pet Rescue.

Volunteers are welcome to visit, walk and play with dogs at the facility during business hours.

Proper identification on pets is encouraged to prevent dogs being picked up.

The Animal Control facility is open to the public Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon.

After those hours, officers follow up on community concerns and respond to stray calls.

More information on any of the dogs at the facility is available by giving them a call.

Animal Control is located at 1001 Fannin Industrial Park in Blue Ridge.