Adopt A Pet

This male mix was found on Salem Road in Mineral Bluff June 24. He will be staying at Animal Control until reclaimed or adopted. He has a soft white coat with spots of black and brown. View this feller using intake number 176-20. He is shown with Animal Control Officer J.R. Cornett.

This chocolate brindle mix, Grunt, is an owner surrender and will remain at Animal Control until adopted. He’s got a strong bark, but don’t let that intimidate you. This guy loves attention and seems to do well around other dogs. View him using intake number 171-20.

This female Jack Russell Terrier was picked up off Highway 2 in Epworth June 25 and will stay at Animal Control until reclaimed or adopted. She has a white coat with orange spots and big, doe eyes. View this sweet girl with intake number 184-20.

This male Jack Russell Terrier was picked up off Highway 2 in Epworth June 25 and will stay at Animal Control until reclaimed or adopted. He has a white coat with black and brown patches. View this little guy using intake number 185-20.