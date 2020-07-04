Adopt A Pet

-
This male mix was found on Salem Road in Mineral Bluff June 24. He will be staying at Animal Control until reclaimed or adopted. He has a soft white coat with spots of black and brown. View this feller using intake number 176-20. He is shown with Animal Control Officer J.R. Cornett.
This chocolate brindle mix, Grunt, is an owner surrender and will remain at Animal Control until adopted. He’s got a strong bark, but don’t let that intimidate you. This guy loves attention and seems to do well around other dogs. View him using intake number 171-20.
This female Jack Russell Terrier was picked up off Highway 2 in Epworth June 25 and will stay at Animal Control until reclaimed or adopted. She has a white coat with orange spots and big, doe eyes. View this sweet girl with intake number 184-20.
This male Jack Russell Terrier was picked up off Highway 2 in Epworth June 25 and will stay at Animal Control until reclaimed or adopted. He has a white coat with black and brown patches. View this little guy using intake number 185-20.
The Humane Society of Blue Ridge cat of the week is Tess. She is a 10-month-old tortoiseshell beauty who has very soft fur. Tess is quiet and has a soft meow. She loves people and is happy to receive affection. Learn more or schedule a visit by calling the adoption center at 706-632-4357.
The male mix being held by Fannin County Animal Control Officer J.R. Cornett is this week’s featured dog of the week!
This guy was brought in after having picked him up on Salem Road in Mineral…
