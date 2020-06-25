Adopt A Pet

Body

A blonde, male Bulldog mix, named Randy, was brought to Fannin County Animal Control after officers picked him up on Cashes Valley Road in Epworth May 22.

Randy is this week’s featured dog of the week!

He is shown being held by Animal Control Officer J.R. Cornett.

This active pooch needs an owner who shares that same quality – an owner to take him on walks and play outside with him.

He is very friendly and is definitely a lover. He also seems to play well with other dogs at the facility.

Interested in adding this good boy to the family? Call up Animal Control at 706-632-3845 and use his intake number 153-20.

This past week, officers brought in 10 dogs. Two were reclaimed, one was sent with Homeward Bound Pet Rescue, and another went to K-9 Rescue.

Volunteers are welcome to visit, walk and play with dogs at the facility during business hours.

Proper identification on pets is encouraged to prevent dogs being picked up.

The Animal Control facility is open to the public Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon.

After those hours, officers follow up on community concerns and respond to stray calls.

More information on any of the dogs at the facility is available by giving them a call. Animal Control is located at 1001 Fannin Industrial Park in Blue Ridge.