Adopt A Pet

  • This blonde, male Bulldog mix was picked up on Cashes Valley Road in Epworth. Named Randy, this boy makes a great adventure companion. He will remain at Animal Control until adopted, unless he is reclaimed by his owner first. View him under intake number 153-20. He is being held by Animal Control Officer J.R. Cornett.
  • This male mix is an owner surrender, and he is available for adoption. This ball of energy has a short-haired, chocolate brindle coat with tea colored eyes. View this boy using intake number 177-20.
  • This male Brittany was found around the old Solid Rock Motel off Blue Ridge Drive June 1. He is available for adoption unless reclaimed. He has a soft white coat with chocolate spots and tan colored eyes. He is very well behaved and may be viewed using intake number 161-20.
  • The Humane Society of Blue Ridge cat of the week is Emily. She is 11-months-old and is a calm, sweet, easygoing girl. She had kittens and was a good mother to them, but now she is ready to find her forever family. For more information about Emily, contact the Cat Haven at 706-632-4357.
A blonde, male Bulldog mix, named Randy, was brought to Fannin County Animal Control after officers picked him up on Cashes Valley Road in Epworth May 22.

Randy is this week’s featured dog of the week!

He is shown being held by Animal Control Officer J.R. Cornett.

This active pooch needs an owner who shares that same quality – an owner to take him on walks and play outside with him.

He is very friendly and is definitely a lover. He also seems to play well with other dogs at the facility.

Interested in adding this good boy to the family? Call up Animal Control at 706-632-3845 and use his intake number 153-20.

This past week, officers brought in 10 dogs. Two were reclaimed, one was sent with Homeward Bound Pet Rescue, and another went to K-9 Rescue.

Volunteers are welcome to visit, walk and play with dogs at the facility during business hours.

Proper identification on pets is encouraged to prevent dogs being picked up.

The Animal Control facility is open to the public Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon.

After those hours, officers follow up on community concerns and respond to stray calls.

More information on any of the dogs at the facility is available by giving them a call. Animal Control is located at 1001 Fannin Industrial Park in Blue Ridge.