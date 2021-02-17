Rebels bring home state title

Subhead
Wrestlers win school’s first state championship since 1999
The Fannin County Rebels wrestling team won their first state championship as they topped Lovett in the state title match. The Rebels’ wrestling team are shown following the big win, which was the first male athletic team to win a state championship at Fannin County High School.
Blake Summers celebrates after his match that crowned him state champion. Summers is the only freshman to win an individual state title in Fannin County High School history.
The Fannin County Rebels wrestling team closed their season with the high school’s first state title since 1998, Thursday, February 11, in the GHSA Wrestling State Tournament in Macon, Georgia.
