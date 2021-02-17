Panter signs with UNG

Lainey Panter signed a golf scholarship to play at the University of North Georgia, Wednesday, February 10. Shown after the signing ceremony are, from left, front, mother, Lorraine Panter; golfer, Lainey Panter; and brother, Austin Panter; and back, father, Kevin Panter.

Lainey Panter was joined by friends and family as she decided to further her academic and athletic career Wednesday, February 10, by signing a scholarship to play golf at the University of North…