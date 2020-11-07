Fannin Rebels roll past Model to remain perfect

Rebel Cohutta Hyde (4) pulls down a touchdown pass from Luke Holloway in Fannin’s 42-7 win over Model Friday, October 30.

Micah O’Neal (52) tackles a Model ball carrier during the Rebels win against the Model Devils Friday, October 30.

Two undefeated teams in Region 7AA squared off in Fannin County on a chilly night Friday, October 30. The undefeated Rebels hosted the undefeated in region play Model Blue Devils as the Rebels…