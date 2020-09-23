Cougars, Rebels square off October 23

Rebel quarterback Luke Holloway snaps the ball in recent action for the Fannin County Rebel football team.

Copper Basin Cougar Joe Boggs runs the football in recent action for the Copper Basin Cougars football team.

A rivalry that has not been officially renewed for 23 years is set to be re-kindled Friday, October 23, as the Fannin County Rebels and Copper Basin Cougars plan to meet during the regular season and…