Virginia Woody

Body

Virginia C. Woody, age 89, of Morganton, passed away Wednesday, September 23, 2020, in Jasper.

Ms. Woody was born January 31, 1931, in Allegheny, Virginia, to the late Carl Chastain and the late Annie Mae Chastain. A long time member of Harmony Baptist Church, she was preceded in death by her husband Ross Woody, her parents, Carl and Annie Mae Chastain, and her brothers, Fred Chastain and Roy Chastain. Virginia loved fishing and cooking for her friends and family and especially enjoyed hosting fish fry dinners for her loved ones.

Funeral services were held Saturday, September 26, 2020, at 2 p.m. from Harmony Baptist Church in Blue Ridge, with the Rev. Michael Pope officiating. Interment followed in Chastain Memorial Park Cemetery. Pallbearers included the men of Harmony Baptist Church.

Arrangements were entrusted to the Henry-Cochran Funeral Home of Blue Ridge.

You may send condolences to the family and sign the guest register at www.cochranfuneralhomes.com.