Terry Harris

Terry Lewis Harris, age 50, of Mineral Bluff, passed away February 7, 2021, at his residence. 

He is survived by his father, Hobert Lewis “H.L.” Harris of Mineral Bluff; brother, Barry Harris of Mineral Bluff; uncle, Tommy Cantrell of McCaysville; childhood friend, Patrick McGehee of Hartwell, Georgia; cousins, Jamie Cantrell, Jesse Cantrell, Stevie Cantrell and Jody Cantrell of Epworth, Missy Lowe of Jacksonville, North Carolina and Amanda Bryan of Ellijay; and many other cousins, relatives and friends.

Graveside services were held Sunday, February 14, 2021, at 3 p.m. from the Hot House Baptist Church Cemetery. 

Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.akinsfuneralhome.com. 

Akins Funeral Home of Blue Ridge was in charge of the arrangements. 

 