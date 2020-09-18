Body

Mr. Steve Carter, age 69, of Farner, passed away Saturday, August 29, 2020, in the Fannin Regional Hospital.

He was a veteran of the United States Navy.

His survivors include his three siblings and their spouses, Jerry and Lois Carter of Ocean Isle Beach, North Carolina, Jeanette Carter and Billie Jean and Norris Burger all of Farner; nieces and nephews, Paula Carter, John Carter and Patrick Burger; specials friends, Debbie Carter and Mark and Robin Borts.

Steve’s family held a graveside memorial service to honor his life Saturday, September 5, 2020, from the New Zion Baptist Church cemetery with the Rev. Donald Weaver officiating.

Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.akinsfuneralhome.com.

Akins Funeral Home of Copperhill was in charge of the arrangements.