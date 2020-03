Body

Ruth Joan Farr Hickey, age 82, of Turtletown, passed away Monday, February 24, 2020, at a Chattanooga hospital.

Survivors include her children, Iris J. Morse, Ruthie D. Presswood, Geraldine Ann Zimmerman and Joseph W. Hickey; and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

There are no services scheduled at this time.

