Rosemarie Gorr

Mrs. Rosemarie Cote Gorr, age 88, of Hunter Lane Blue Ridge, passed away peacefully Saturday November 7, 2020, in Fannin Regional Hospital following an extended illness.

Mrs. Gorr was born September 5, 1932, in Hartford, Connecticut, the daughter of the late Leonard Cote and the late Rose Bertram Cote. Rosemarie and her husband Henry purchased a RV after they both retired and traveled all over the United States and Mexico. She loved life and loved her Lord. Mrs. Gorr was a member of the St. Luke’s Episcopal Church in Blue Ridge.

Surviving Rosemarie are her husband and best friend of 59 years, Henry Gorr of Blue Ridge; her beloved dog Daisy; a host of her church family and many friends also survive.

A memorial service will be held at a later date from the St. Luke’s Episcopal Church with the Rev. Victor Morgan and interment will follow in the memorial gardens at the church. In lieu of flowers, if you wish, the family requests that donations may be made to St. Luke’s Episcopal Church for the Memorial Gardens in Rosemarie’s memory.

