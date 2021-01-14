Rebecca Singleterry

Body

Rebecca Ann (Becky) Singletary, 91, passed away peacefully January 3, 2021, in Blue Ridge.

Born in Bowdon, Georgia, to Olin and Lovie Moore. Becky graduated from Bowdon High School and St. Joseph’s Infirmary School of Nursing (now St. Joseph’s Hospital, Atlanta) where she found her calling. She became a RN and worked as a nurse for over 50 years, in Bremen, Georgia, Jacksonville, Florida and, after moving to Blue Ridge, in 1978, at Fannin Regional Hospital. The last five years of her career, she was a labor and delivery nurse, her favorite part of the profession.

Becky was proud to wear the cap of St. Joe’s which she considered her halo, with the point in the crown pointing the way to Heaven. St. Joe’s nurses’ motto was “Aeger Eram Et Venistis Ad Me,” “I was sick and you visited me.”

Becky also recited what she considered the Nurse’s Creed: “A Nurse I am, a Nurse I stand; a Cap on my head, a Pan in my hand!”

In 1949, Becky met the love of her life on a blind date in Jacksonville, a handsome sailor, Willie Therman (Terry) Singletary, whom she married on her 21st birthday. They were married for almost 70 years until his death in 2019.

Becky is survived by her children: Denise (Kevin) Donohue, Judi (Terry) Wilcox, Steve (Carolyn) Singletary, Paul (Pam) Singletary, Rebecca Singletary (Charlie Nelson), Terry’s daughter Patricia Szymczak and special daughter Kim (Jimmy) Wood; 14 grandchildren, 21 great-grands; and two great-great-grands. Becky was also the “bonus mom” for an untold number of others.

She was a Girl Scout leader, Sunday School teacher, past President of United Methodist Women and a faithful member of Copperhill United Methodist Church, attending when health permitted. Becky loved genealogy and made use of her amazing computer skills to do research.

Most of all, Becky loved her family, extended family and the Lord. She was kind, caring, compassionate, loving and smart.

The family thanks the staff of Blue Ridge Assisted Living and Compassus Hospice for their loving care.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Compassus Hospice, Ellijay, Georgia, Copperhill First United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 538, Copperhill, Tennessee, Alzheimer’s Association or the charity of your choice.

Arrangements entrusted to the Henry-Cochran Funeral Home of Blue Ridge.

