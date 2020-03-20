Body

Mamie Hart, age 94, of Blue Ridge, passed away Thursday, March 12, 2020, after a brief illness. She was born April 4, 1925, to the late Paul and Beulah Chastain. She was a member of Shady Grove Baptist Church. She loved fishing and camping with her late husband of 42 years, Ralph W. Hart.

Mamie was caring and giving, a talented seamstress and a good Christian woman. She enjoyed baking, weaving, quilting, gardening, canning and sewing. She was also preceded in death by her youngest son, Ronald D. Spriggs; eldest son, Hugh J. Spriggs; infant sister, Pauline Chastain; sister, Wilma (Claude) Horton; and brothers, Glen (Suda) Chastain, Wendell (Marie) Chastain and Worth (Inez) Chastain.

She is survived by her daughter, Carol S. Forsythe of Blue Ridge; grandson, Rocck (Charlette) Mallory and Bric Johnson; great-granddaughters, Rocckelle and Charleigh of Claremore, Oklahoma, and Jessica (Clifford) Thompson; and great-great-granddaughter, Ariel Rose of Gadsden, Alabama; granddaughter, Aimee (Joseph) Oczkowski; great-grandchildren, Caroline, Joey and Addison of Woodstock, Georgia; sisters, Mozelle Anderson of Blue Ridge and Betty Shook of Peachtree City, Georgia; brother, Paul (Desma) Chastain of Naples, Florida; sister, Alice Ratliff of Mineral Bluff; and countless nieces and nephews also survive.

Funeral services were conducted Sunday, March 15, 2020, from the Akins Funeral Home chapel with the Rev. Mark Chastain officiating and a eulogy was provided by Rocck Mallory.

Interment followed in Copper Ridge Memorial Gardens with the following gentlemen serving as pallbearers: Joe Oczkowski, David Anderson, Paul Anderson, Britt Chastain, Dustin Long and Mac Crulee. Serving as honorary pallbearers were: Bric Johnson, Rocck Mallory, Mark Chastain, Richard Chastain, Dee Horton, John Ritchie, Dr. Raymond Tidman, Howard Watson, Rex Chastain, Joey Oczkowski, Robert Chastain, Bill Ihlanfeldt and Paul Chastain.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in Mamie’s honor to a women’s shelter of your choice. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.akinsfuneralhome.com. Akins Funeral Home of Blue Ridge was in charge of the arrangements.