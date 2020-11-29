Body

Lawanda Whitener would like you to know her work here is finished. She received a call, a kind of offer she could not refuse, it came with wings and walks with angels. Her offer came with the biggest sign-on bonus, a reunion with her family and friends she had not seen in a long time, and of course, Jesus. Her new residence is a wonderful place where she will be singing and feasting on manna. She left instructions to celebrate her life because she sure is.

Lawanda, a much-loved resident of Mineral Bluff and Fannin County at large, received her offer to relocate on Friday, November 20, 2020, at her home.

She began her life in Epworth, March 9, 1943. Her parents were Hoyt H. Housley and Jenis Ash Housley Mull. Lawanda was a member of Branch Baptist Church where she worked in the food ministry and played the piano part-time.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her stepfather, Clark Mull; beloved daughter, Jeanne Melissa “Missy” Panter; her precious granddaughter Gracie Clinton; her much-loved sister, Brenda Cook; her dearest cat Callie; her fierce guard Guineas; four Ferrets; and a host of other animal family members.

Lawanda is survived by her daughter Sherry Renee Rose Dunn (David); her brother K. Byron Housley; her grandchildren Matthew J. Cash of the home, B. Scott Rose (Alicia) and Tosha Y. Dunn; and two great-grandchildren, Kennedi and Abigail Rose; and her fur-babies, Joey and Chili. Lawanda loved her family fiercely and not all of her family is of blood-relation.

Funeral services were conducted Monday, November 23, 2020, from the Akins Funeral Chapel in Blue Ridge with the Rev. Joey Buchannan and the Rev. Wesley Davenport officiating. Interment followed in the Welcome Hill #2 Baptist Church cemetery with Dellon Ash, Billy Rose, Elijah Grindstaff, Timmy Long, Wesley Corn and Brad Whitaker serving as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearer was Andy Dyer.

Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.akinsfuneralhome.com.

Akins Funeral Home of Blue Ridge was in charge of the arrangements.