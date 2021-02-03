Jerry Beaver Jr.

Body

Jerry Max Beaver Jr., age 64, of Blue Ridge passed away Wednesday, January 27, 2021, at his home.

Mr. Beaver was born June 21, 1956, in Copperhill, Tennessee, to the late Jerry Max Beaver Sr., and the late Betty Jo Ann Bowers Beaver. Jerry worked as a pharmacist for McCaysville Drug & Gun and previously owned Family Drug for over 25 years. Jerry was a Christian and worshiped with Eastside Church of Christ. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Loy and Ruby Bowers and James and Ruth Beaver.

Survivors are his wife, Beth Beaver; sons, Nathan Beaver of Okeechobee, Florida, and Paul Beaver of Savannah, Georgia; brothers, Chuck (Janell) Beaver of Ellijay and Jody Beaver of Woodstock, Georgia; mother-in-law, Mary Williamson of McCaysville; aunts, Ina Mull and Sue Beaver; uncle, Durrell Beaver of Perry, Georgia; and beloved grand-dog, Mona.

Memorial services will be held Thursday, February 4, 2021, at 2 p.m. at the Henry-Cochran Funeral Home with the Minister Roy Conner officiating. Congregational singing will be led by Vance Ingle.

The family will receive friends at the Henry-Cochran Funeral Home of Blue Ridge, Wednesday, February 3, 2021, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, please direct memorial donations to Henry-Cochran Funeral Home, (706) 632-5968, 3911 Appalachian Hwy, Blue Ridge, GA, 30513.

Arrangements were entrusted to the Henry-Cochran Funeral Home of Blue Ridge.

