Mr. James Ira Barnes, age 89, of Epworth, passed away Sunday, May 10, 2020. He was born January 26, 1931, in Fort Valley, Georgia, to the late William James Barnes and Connie Mae Permont Barnes. James served in the United States Army during the Korean War. He later retired from Warner Robins Air Force Base, where he worked as an aircraft mechanic, as a civilian contractor. James was an avid hunter and fisherman and a member of the NRA.

He is survived by his wife of 69 years, Martha Clara Barnes; children, Wyndall (Patricia) Barnes, Wanda Tanner, David Barnes and Sandra Linder; sister, Irene Chumbly; grandchildren, Daniel Barnes, Angel (Nathan) Chancey, Jessica Linder, Brian McElmurray, Susan (Brent) Patterson; great-grandchildren, Hailey McElmurray, Easton Chancey, Zack McElmurray, Sydney Chancey, Reed Chancey and Olivia Patterson.

Funeral services were conducted Thursday, May 14, 2020, at 2 p.m. from the Akins Funeral Home chapel with the Rev. Nathan Chancey officiating. Interment followed in the Crestlawn Cemetery. Pallbearers were Steve Sanders, Jeffrey Linder, Jerry Colten, Perry Tanner, Brent Patterson, and Easton Chancey. Akins Funeral Home of Blue Ridge was in charge of the arrangements.