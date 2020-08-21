Heather Holloway

Body

Heather Dawn Holloway, age 48, of Morganton, passed away Wednesday, August 12, 2020, at her home. She was born April 16, 1972, to James Harold Griggs and the late Gloria Jeanie Franklin Thomas. She was a member of Bethany Church and had worked for a number of years as a Material Purchasing Agent for Whitepath Fabtech. Heather never met a stranger and always was willing to help anyone. This is reflected in the massive number of people who considered her a close friend. Her love for Jeffrey, Amber and Mary-Jean filled her heart with joy.

She is survived by her husband of 19 years, Jeffrey Holloway of Morganton; daughter, Amber Dickey of Morganton; granddaughter, Mary Jean “MJ” Callihan; father, James Harold Griggs of Blue Ridge; and multitude of other family and friends.

Graveside funeral services were conducted Sunday, August 16, 2020, at 6:30 p.m. from New Canaan Baptist Church Cemetery with Min. Kevin Chapman, Bro. Jimmy Dickey, and Alan Holcomb officiating. Pallbearers were Kevin Franklin, Tracy Holloway, Anthony Holloway, Barry Carver, Shawn Carver and Greg Griggs.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Mary Jean Callihan College Fund at Mountain Valley Bank.

Akins Funeral Home of Blue Ridge was in charge of the arrangements.