Mr. Gerald Conner, age 78, of Morganton, passed away Tuesday, January 26, 2021, at Piedmont Hospital in Atlanta, Georgia.

He was born December 25, 1942, in Fannin County, to the late Wilburn Atlas Conner and Grace Elizabeth Conner.

Gerald was a member of Grassy Creek Baptist Church. He was a member and Past Master of Ocoee Lodge #201 F&AM and Past Worthy Patron of Morganton Chapter #394 O.E.S. He retired from the United States Forest Service where he worked in law enforcement and timber sales. Gerald was preceded in death by his siblings, Lottie Conner, Lynn Conner and Johnnie Lou Conner; grandson, Bryan Thomas; great-granddaughter, Jamie Fisher; and brother-in-law, Mike Walden.

He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Mary Ann Wright Conner; son, Darrin (special friend-Erica Davenport) Conner; daughter and son-in-law, Beth and Larry Thomas; grandchildren, Amelia (Chad) Fisher, Josh (Sarah) Thomas, Derrick (fiancee-Katrina Byrd) Conner and Nicholas Conner; great-grandchildren, Connor Fisher, Kaylee Conner and Bennett Thomas; brothers and sisters-in-law, Roy and Gail Conner and Jimmy and Sunshine Conner; sisters and brother-in-law, Linda and Tony Lyons and Joan Walden.

Funeral services were conducted Sunday, January 31, 2021, at 2 p.m. from the Akins Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Michael Collis and Rev. Paul Richards officiating. Music was provided Robert Buchanan. Masonic rites were given by Ocoee Lodge #201 F&AM.

Interment followed in Hyde Cemetery. Pallbearers were Barry Thomas, David Miller, Gary Cochran, Darrell Fox, Butch Nix, Nathan Ferguson and Jamie Hensley. Honorary pallbearers were current and former employees of the United States Forest Service.

