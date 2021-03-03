Florence Deal

Body

Mrs. Florence Anna Spurling Deal, age 81, of Turtletown, passed away at her home surrounded by her family Saturday, February 27, 2021.

She was born May 30, 1939, in Farner to the late James Spurling and Christine Runion Spurling. She enjoyed attending church, flower gardening, cooking and taking care of her family. Florence was also preceded in death by her husband David Deal and daughter Debra Deal.

Florence is survived by her son, Ricky Deal; daughters and their husbands, Sandra and Michael Comtois, Treva and Brad Hyatt, Jill and Billy Nix and Stacey and Derrick Payne; grandchildren, Andrew Hyatt, Amanda Hyatt, Adam Hyatt, Zachary Payne, Eli Payne, Isabelle Payne, Brooke Brenizer, Emily Brenizer, Jud Nix and Lauren Patterson; great grandchildren, Alessa Patterson, Delaney Patterson, Quinton Patterson, Alexis Hyatt, Addison Hyatt, Alivia Hyatt, Hayden Hughes, Danner Hyatt, Kinsley Ross, Cohutta Ross, Jasper Mealer and Josey Payne; sister, Marlie Price; and brothers, Larry Spurling, Glen Spurling and Edward Spurling.

Funeral services were conducted Tuesday, March 2, 2021, at 4 p.m. from the Akins Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Renny Whittenbarger and Rev. Jonathan Smith officiating. Music was provided by the Maple Grove Youth Choir.

Interment followed in the Turtletown Baptist Church Cemetery. Pallbearers were Andrew Hyatt, Adam Hyatt, Zachary Payne, Eli Payne, Jud Nix, Josh Patterson and Rodney Ross. Honorary pallbearers were Michael Comtois, Brad Hyatt, Billy Nix, Derrick Payne and J.D. Price.

