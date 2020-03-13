Dora LeVan

Body

Mrs. Dora Marie LeVan, age 89, of Morganton, passed away March 2, 2020, in the Grandview Health Care Center in Jasper, Georgia. She was a retired Sales Manager for Kearney Electrical Supply. Mrs. LeVan was a devoted member of the Ellijay branch of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. She was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, Earle Walter LeVan; mother, Elta Peterson; son, Earl David LeVan; and one sister, Beulah Jeannette Peterson.

Survivors include one son, Christopher John LeVan of Mineral Bluff; daughters and sons-in-law, Lori Jeannette LeVan of Acworth, Georgia, Lisa LeVan-Grantham and David Kip Grantham of Springfield, Virginia, Mary Margaret LeVan of Columbus, Georgia, Amy Theresa Sikes of Morganton and Cristina Michelle Smith and Darren Smith of Winder, Georgia; grandchildren, Alaina Jennette Grantham, Steven Michael Sikes, Danielle Marie Staton, Kip LeVan Grantham and Ashlee Denise Sikes; great-grandchildren, Frederick Staton, Felicity Staton, Jasper Staton, Liliana Smith, Delilah Smith and Aurora Smith.

Funeral services were conducted Friday, March 6, 2020, from the Ellijay branch of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. President Boyd Belnap officiated the service.

Interment followed privately in the Chastain Memorial Park cemetery with the following gentlemen serving as pallbearers: Michael Sikes, Kip Grantham, David Kip Grantham, Darren Smith, Ben Staton and Christopher John LeVan.

For those desiring, memorial contributions may be made to the Susan G. Komen Foundation at www.komen.org. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.akinsfunerlahome.com. Akins Funeral Home of Blue Ridge was in charge of the arrangements.