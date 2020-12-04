Body

Mrs. Bonnie Cochran, age 94, of Copperhill, passed away Thursday, November 26, 2020, surrounded by her family at her daughter’s residence.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Kenneth Cochran; an infant son, Kenneth Cochran Jr.; her parents, Johnny B. Goodwin and Bertha Parr Hawkins; brothers, John Henry Goodwin and Tommy Hawkins; sisters, Margaret Brawn and June Thomas; and life long best friend and roommate, Birdie Dillard.

Mrs. Cochran was of the Baptist faith.

She is survived by her children and their spouses, Roy and Della Cochran, Larry and Shirley Cochran, Sheila and Ronnie Gladson, Lisa and Mike Grindstaff, Kenny Cochran and fiancée Jennifer; sister, Jo Ann Cheatham; grandchildren and their spouses, Troy and Melanie Cochran, Rob Gladson, James and Amy Cochran, Donna Hughes, Brad and Jill Gladson, Skyler Cochran, Cohutta Grindstaff, Hope and Michael Mann, Austin Bivens and Chase Bivens; great-grandchildren and their spouses, Koby and Caitlin Shroth, Kendall Hughes, Aaliyah Cochran, Addison Cochran and Logan Cochran, Kage Gladson, Khloe Gladson, Tenley Gladson, Brody Gladson and Channing Gladson.

A graveside service was conducted Friday, November 27, 2020, at Pleasant Hill Baptist Church cemetery with the Rev. Wesley Davenport officiating. Music was provided by Michael Mann. The grandchildren served as pallbearers. In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made in her memory to St. Jude’s Children’s Research at www.st.jude.org.

Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.akinsfuneralhome.com.

Akins Funeral Home of Copperhill was in charge of the arrangements.