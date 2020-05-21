Albert Moody

Body

Albert Leon Moody, age 80, of Mableton, Georgia passed away Friday, May 8, 2020. He was born in Atlanta, Georgia.

He is survived by his wife Shelby Bell Moody; sons, Alan (Monique) Moody, Mike (Kay) Moody; daughters, Shannon (Jason) Moody Hardy and Robin Moody; sister, Bobbi Owens; brother, Robert Moody; grandchildren, Christian, Tori, Joshua, Justin, Will, Jacob, Annalise, Maurielle, Heaven and Jaz; great-grandchildren, Cole, Preston and Ava. Many other nieces and nephews also survive.

Graveside services were conducted on Friday, May 15, 2020 from Pleasant Hill Baptist Church cemetery.

Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.akinsfuneralhome.com.

Akins Funeral Home of Blue Ridge was in charge of the arrangements.