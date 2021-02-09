Maysell Lesher

Body

Maysell Marie Ash Lesher, age 95, of Blue Ridge, passed away Thursday, February 4, 2021, at her home.

She was born September 18, 1925, in Charleston, West Virginia, to the late Lloyd and Bertha Ash. She enjoyed cooking, house cleaning, playing with her grandchildren and attending church services. She was preceded in death by her husbands Emmitt Darnell and Garland Lesher; three brothers; and seven sisters.

Mrs. Lesher is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Helen and Kenneth Pope of Blue Ridge; grandchildren Melissa (Jamie) Elliott, Chris (Jennifer) Pope and Mendy (Brady) Wilson; great-grandchildren Dalton Pope, Austin Vick, Cassidy Payne, Carly Payne and Jaelyn Pope.

Graveside Services were held Friday, February 5, 2021, at 3 p.m. from the Sunrise Tabernacle Church Cemetery on Bullen Gap Road.

Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.akinsfuneralhome.com.

Akins Funeral Home of Blue Ridge was in charge of the arrangements.