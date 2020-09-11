New Polk County officials take oaths of office

Polk County General Sessions Judge Brooklyn Townsend takes her oath of office from Circuit Court Judge Mike Sharp as her husband, Chris, looks on. Townsend was elected to serve the last two years of the unexpired term of Bill Baliles.

Polk County Sheriff Steve Ross encouraged the newly elected officials.

Circuit Court Judge Mike Sharp offered words of encouragement.

New Third District school board member Jill Crago Rose took her oath of office from Circuit Court Judge Mike Sharp.

Robert “Robbie” Cole, who was re-elected to the school board from the Third District, took his oath of office from Circuit Court Judge Mike Sharp.

Third District Constable Mike Worley took his oath of office from Criminal Court Judge Sandra Donaghy.

Jason Pankey was sworn in to serve his first term as Polk County’s new assessor of property.

Fourth Fractional Township commissioners Ronette O’Neal and Ronnie O’Neal take their oaths of office.