FANNIN HIGH MARCHING BAND WARMS UP

Members of Fannin County High School Marching Band’s flute section perform in the Friday, August 28 halftime show. Shown, front to back, are Hannah Mashburn, Kylee Cornelius, Aerial McKinney, Aislinn Peel and Katelyn Sanders.

Fannin County High School Marching Band colorguard member Shayna Bolmon tightly grips her flag pole while performing to the crowd at the Friday, August 28, halftime show.

Gretchen Alewel flashes a smile during the Fannin County Marching Band’s halftime performance Friday, August 28.

Will Watkins plays a marching tune during Fannin County High School’s first halftime performance of the year.

Kendel Vicente-Vicente plays his trumpet for a crowd at the first halftime performance of the year.

Angel Garcia performs to a crowd at the football scrimmage halftime show Friday, August 28.

Trinidy Alderson marches to her next position during the Friday, August 28, halftime show.