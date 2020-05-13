Adopt A Pet

Body

The featured dog of the week is the male Shi Tzu mix being held by Fannin County Animal Control Manager John Drullinger.

He has a long, blonde coat. This little guy would benefit from a good grooming.

This boy is very sweet and calm and would make the perfect lap dog.

He was found on Mineral Springs Road in Blue Ridge May 6.

He will reside at Animal Control until adopted or reclaimed.

Inquire about this sweet pooch with Animal Control using his intake number 137-20.

As of Friday, May 8, Fannin County Animal Control only had four dogs.

In the past week, officers brought in two dogs with one reclaimed. Two dogs went to the Humane Society of Blue Ridge and two went to Doggone Rescue.

Volunteers are welcome to come play and walk dogs during regular hours.

Animal Control Officers and volunteers alike hope folks may be willing to open their home and their hearts to the dogs in their facility.

Pet owners should make sure to properly tag and identify pets to prevent them being picked up unnecessarily.

It is also advised to keep microchip information up to date.

Hours of operation at Animal Control are Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon. After hours, the officers follow up with community concerns and respond to stray dog calls.

Call 706-632-3845 for information on any of the dogs at Animal Control, to donate, volunteer or to see if a lost family pet has been picked up.