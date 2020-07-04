Doris Newberry

Body

Mrs. Doris Patterson Newberry, age 76, of Blue Ridge, passed away suddenly June 19, 2020, at Fannin Regional Hospital.

Born in McCaysville, she was the daughter of the late Kimsey Arland and Stella Morris Patterson.

Doris was a talented floral designer who had owned and operated All Seasons Florist in Blue Ridge for many years. Doris was also talented in many other ways. She loved to paint, sew and quilt, making many things for her family to cherish. She also loved to cook for and spent time with her family and friends, both at her home, and also while enjoying the outdoors.

Granny, as she was affectionately known by her family, was a jack of all trades, whether it was growing her flowers or working on a construction project around the house.

Doris will not only be missed by her family, but also by her church family at Hipps Chapel and many others in the community.

She was also preceded in death by her husband, Charles L. “Buddy” Newberry; infant daughter, Deborah Denise Newberry; and one brother, Robert Michael Patterson.

Survivors include her children and their spouses, Donna and Michael Gray, Philip and Tammy Newberry, all of Blue Ridge; sisters and brothers-in-law, Evon and Barrett Creech and Hazel and Harley Bell, all of Blue Ridge; grandchildren and their spouses, Jerrica and Chase Green, Michaela and Tyler Limburg, Emily Gray and Beth Harrison.

A private funeral service was conducted Wednesday June 24, 2020, at 2 p.m. with the Rev. Delmar Davenport officiating. Interment followed in the Copper Ridge Memory Gardens with the following gentlemen serving as pallbearers: Lewis Chambers, Chase Green, Tyler Limburg and Dalton Tankersley.

For those desiring, memorial contributions may be made to the Stovall Hope Foundation at P.O. Box 556, Clayton, GA. 30525.

Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.akinsfuneralhome.com.

Akins Funeral Home of Blue Ridge was in charge of the arrangements.