Susan Summey

Susan Kendall Summey, age 67, passed away Friday, October 26, 2018.

She was born August 31, 1951, in Copperhill, Tennessee, to the late Ross and Paula Kendall from Morganton, Georgia. Susan was known for her beautiful voice, great smile, and loving heart. She was a devoted member of Salem #2 Baptist Church and was preceded in death by her husband Jimmy Summey.

Survivors include: sister, Cathy Kendall Hunt; brother, Bill Kendall and wife Suzie Kendall; nieces, Dawn Kendall; Shawn (Stephen) Bradley; Brandi Kendall; and Cortney (Robert) Turner; and many great nephews and nieces survive.

Funeral services were held Sunday, October 28, 2018, at 3 p.m., at the Henry-Cochran Funeral Home with the Rev. Randy Hooper officiating. Music was by Keith Barnes, Randy Hooper, and Beth Pless.

Honorary pallbearers were: Henry Hooper, Keith Barnes, Jason Postell, Tony Watkins, Doug Heaton, Roger Prather, A.C. Caylor, Waldo Davis, Ricky Green and Tom Elrod.

The family received friends at the Henry-Cochran Funeral Home of Blue Ridge, Saturday, October 27, 2018, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Arrangements entrusted to the Henry-Cochran Funeral Home of Blue Ridge, Georgia. You may send condolences to the family and sign the guest register at www.cochranfuneralhomes.com.