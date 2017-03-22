Shirley Thomas

Shirley Marie Thomas, age 71, of Copperhill, Tennessee, passed away Tuesday, March 14, 2017.

Mrs. Thomas was of the Christian faith and enjoyed caring for her family, playing computer games, her dogs and gospel music. She had worked at Beaulieu of America carpet company. She was preceded in death by her son, Ricky Nicholson, and mother, Ruth Carter.

She is survived by her husband, Elmer Thomas of the home; children, Tommy Nicholson and Sharon Jones, both of Copperhill, Tennessee, Rebecca Taylor of Farner, Tennessee, and Charlie Nicholson of Indiana; siblings, James Davis of Turtletown, Tennessee, Lester Goode of Cleveland, Tennessee, and Diane Hyatt of Mineral Bluff, Georgia; grandchildren, Timothy Benton, Terrell Taylor, Rusty Ray, Benjamin Hannah, Jeremy Taylor, Austin Nicholson, Ricky Hannah, Jennifer Ledford, Charity Nicholson, Shea Nicholson, Ryman Nicholson, Chris Nicholson and Keri Mae Nicholson; great-grandchildren, Abel Taylor, Jeremiah Taylor and Trinity Taylor.

Funeral services were conducted Thursday, March 16, 2017, at 2:00 p.m. from the Akins of Copperhill Chapel with Pastor Barry Lee officiating. Music was by Matthew Beavers. Pallbearers included Charlie Nicholson, Mitchell Ballew, Ronnie Odom, Lowell Thomas, Wayne Thomas and James Davis.

Interment followed in the Zion Hill Baptist Church cemetery.

Interment followed in the Zion Hill Baptist Church cemetery.